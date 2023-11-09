Santa’s Secret, an Immersive and Naughty Holiday Experience, Is Headed to Los Angeles this November

The holiday season is a time for families to get together and celebrate the season of cheers while Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” infiltrates their daily lives. However, for adults who want to get away from all of that, there’s Santa’s Secret, an immersive and naughty holiday experience. Voss Events has unleashed Santa’s Secret in New York, and soon it is heading to Los Angeles.

Santa’s Secret is an adults-only holiday immersive event that debuts this November. Guests will enter Santa’s Secret Speakeasy and will get to enjoy cocktails, live music, variety acts, eight immersive installations and more. The two-hour journey is available on select nights.

Expect to see dancing Nutcrackers, sultry gingerbread ladies, rugged lumberjacks, life-sized Barbie and Ken, and a regal ice queen. The adventure ends with Santa’s vintage speakeasy with a five-piece band, holiday-themed drinks, and performances including ballet and burlesque. Asia O’Hara from RuPaul’s Drag Race will be your hose for the event.

Nerd Reactor may earn a commission from purchases through links on our site.

Santa’s Secret tickets are available via the Fever website starting at $58 for general seating. The experience will be opening from November 24 through December 31 on the 8th floor of Beverly Center.

“Christmas isn’t just for kids,” says the show’s producer, Brandon Voss of Voss Events. “Santa’s Secret is a one-of-a-kind experience where adults can get a little naughty this holiday season. The show has been one of the most sought after holiday tickets in New York over the past three years and we believe Angelenos will find it equally irresistible.”

Featured image courtesy of Voss Events.