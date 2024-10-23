The First Escape Room Experience for Meta Quest and Quest 3S, Shattered, Is Coming Late 2024

Escape rooms have become popular all around the world and are great for a group of friends to come together and have fun while solving puzzles. For those who want to experience the world of escape rooms in mixed reality, Australian independent developer PlaySide Studios is working on Shattered for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S. The mixed-reality game features a labyrinth of escape rooms and puzzles in an immersive experience where reality and memory combine, testing your perception and problem-solving skills.

Courtesy of PlaySide Studios.

Shattered is a single-player game, so that means you won’t get the same experience as going to an in-person escape room with friends and/or family. However, it will bring the world to life in your VR headset, transforming your living space into a virtual escape room.

Check out the trailer below:

“Prepare to lose your mind in the world of Shattered, where reality is just a puzzle waiting to be unraveled,” states Jamie Bentley, Vice President of Playside. “We are excited to be working with Oculus Publishing to bring this gripping escape room thriller that blurs the lines between memory and madness to Meta Quest users. This December, immerse yourself in a game that transforms your reality—literally.”

Shattered will be available in late 2024. You can add Shattered now to your wishlist.

About Shattered

Shattered invites players to step into the shoes of a private investigator named Jessica, who is tasked with unraveling the dark secrets of a twisted mental health facility. This mixed-reality adventure transforms your living space into a dynamic playground, allowing you to interact with your environment in unprecedented ways. Navigate through eerie vignettes filled with intricate puzzles and unsettling scenarios, all while exploring the fragmented memories of the enigmatic Jessica.

You can Wishlist Now and find more information about Shattered on the official Meta Quest Store. Shattered will be available for $19.99 in the U.S. and equivalent pricing in other countries.

The game is intended for ages 13+. Ratings vary by region, so check the rating in your region before purchasing.