Mean Girls Movie Based on Musical Gets a Fetching Trailer

Is fetch a thing yet?

The Mean Girls 2024 movie is on the horizon, and it’s based on the musical that is based on the original 2004 movie starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Tina Fey. A few of the original cast will be returning including Fey as Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows as Mr. Duvall. They will be joined by Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George and Ashley Park as Madame Park.

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for the film this week. Sadly, it doesn’t feature the music from the musical, but let’s hope the next trailer will include them. In the meantime, check out the new look at the film with the new generation of cast members.

Mean Girls will be in theaters on January 12, 2024.

About Mean Girls

Synopsis: From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Mean Girls is based on the stage musical of the same name, which is based on the book by Tina Fey with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The film is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. from a screenplay by Tina Fey.

It stars Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

The film is executive produced by Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Eric Gurian, Erin David, and Pamela Thur and produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey.