Carvana and NRG’s Combine Event Searches for Next Rocket League Pro

Carvana and NRG are joining forces for the Combine event, where they are searching for the world’s next Rocket League pro. The event will be held at NRG Castle in Downtown Los Angeles and begins this Saturday, November 11th through Sunday, November 12th.

Carvana | NRG Combine will be available to stream via Twitch and YouTube where esports athletes aged 18 and up will be evaluated. They will have the chance to prove themselves in the esports industry. In addition to top gamers and aspiring esports gamers competing, the event serves as a boot camp for esports business skills and thinking.

Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) is collaborating with Carvana | NRG Combine where one winner receives a one-year content creator contract and the $10,000 grand prize.

Rocket League is a vehicular soccer video game from Psyonix that is available on consoles and PCs. The game is part of ESL and Major League Gaming and has sold over 10 million units since its release in 2015.