Tactical Shooer Delta Force Gets an Open Beta Cinematic Trailer

Team Jade has released the cinematic trailer for Delta Force’s PC Global Open Beta titled “Genesis,” giving gamers a taste of the story and setting of the tactical first-person shooter. In addition, the launch date has been revealed following the demo release during Steam Next Fest.

Delta Force’s PC Open Beta Test will be released on December 5, 2024. Players will get to test out the new weapons and operators, unique maps, missions, and more.

“We’re thrilled to wrap up Steam Next Fest with a bang! On behalf of the entire team, we want to say a huge THANK YOU!” said Shadow Guo, Game Director of Delta Force. “Given the feedback and the game’s current state on PC, we’ve decided to release the multiplayer component for PC players ahead of schedule. We’re excited to bring a plethora of new content to players, and we hope they enjoy every moment. And for console and mobile players—don’t worry, we will have exciting news coming early next year. It’s time to gear up and strap in!”

The tactical shooter has reached over 2 million wishlists on Steam and is currently the 4th-most-wishlisted title.

Courtesy of Team Jade.

Delta Force will be released as a free-to-play game and is the next installment of the Delta Force series featuring large-scale multiplayer modes and a single-player/co-op campaign. The weapons customization is extensive, so players will need to carefully plan when entering the battlefield.

Team Jade is part of the TiMi Studio Group and is known for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, with the latter becoming one of the most popular Chinese shooter games on PC.

Featured image courtesy of Team Jade.