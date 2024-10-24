Venom: The Last Dance 4DX Review

Venom: The Last Dance offers an immersive 4DX experience, where the sensory elements blend seamlessly into the film’s action and emotional beats. The effects pull you into Venom and Eddie’s world during intense action sequences or emotional moments. This experience uses motion seats, air shots, back pokes, wind effects, a lot of water sprays, and more in perfect harmony. While some may skip the 4DX experience because it becomes too overwhelming, the Venom experience feels more integrated into the storytelling.

In this final chapter, Venom: The Last Dance focuses on Eddie Brock and Venom, who are on the run, pursued by the military and hunters from Venom’s homeworld, Klyntar. This time around, their friendship and brotherly love are the film’s central themes. Eddie and Venom’s relationship has become much more heartfelt and sweet, and the duo has grown emotionally attached. Despite the drama Venom generates for Eddie, their bond shines through, creating an unexpectedly heartwarming dynamic that the audience can’t help but be drawn into.

Tom Hardy’s portrayal of Eddie and Venom feels deeper in this film, as their relationship has softened, and they have become more dependent on each other. Their bond is central to the film’s emotional weight, adding layers to the story beyond simple action or CGI. At the same time, Rhys Ifans stands out in his role, bringing humor and warmth, especially alongside his on-screen family. Their interactions help soften the film’s emotional tone, adding a layer of humanity that contrasts nicely with the wildness of Venom and the action sequences. The villains, while dangerous, don’t leave a lasting impression, serving as more of a physical threat rather than memorable adversaries.

Visually, the film is just right with the 4DX technology. The cinematography is in sync with the effects, so for example, when Eddie and Venom dive into the water, you’re hit with sprays, or when they cling to the side of a 747 in mid-flight, you feel the fans blasting you, and seats move as their struggle unfolds. Also, the seat vibrations during internal symbiote conversations further enhance the immersive experience, which makes them feel more present.

As previously mentioned, one of the best aspects of the film in 4DX is the balance of effects. Unlike some other movies, where some effects like seat movement can dominate, Venom: The Last Dance uses a variety of impacts—seat motion, water sprays, wind, lights, fog, flashing lights, back pokes, etc.—all in harmony. This balance makes the experience more comfortable and less overwhelming while fully immersing you in the action.

Overall, Venom: The Last Dance is a must-watch in 4DX. The sensory effects enhance the experience, making you feel like you’re part of the movie, and the balance of those effects helps avoid overkill. The emotional core of the story, focusing on Eddie and Venom’s bond, adds depth to the action, creating a thrilling and heartfelt experience. It may not be the most intellectually engaging, or the Venom movie we deserve that’s on the same level as MCU films, but boy, is it a lot of fun.

Movie Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

4DX Rating: 4.5/5 atoms

Venom: The Last Dance hits 4DX theaters on October 25th.