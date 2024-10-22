Thanksgiving – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook Review

Thanksgiving serves up a gory holiday slasher that cleverly satirizes American consumerism in the way only Roth can. Set in a small town reeling from a Black Friday riot, the film introduces a masked killer known as John Carver, who embarks on a holiday-themed murder spree. While the plot is simple and sometimes predictable, Thanksgiving adds a layer of astute social commentary, targeting the concept of Thanksgiving itself—how we give thanks one day only to engage in frenzied shopping the next. This dark humor gives the movie an edge, even as it embraces its over-the-top gore.

From a directing standpoint, Roth continues to shine at the things he does best. He’s known for pushing boundaries with practical effects, and Thanksgiving is no exception. The kills are creative, gruesome, and undeniably Roth in their execution. The use of practical effects makes each death sequence all the more visceral and uncomfortable to watch. At the same time, Roth’s clever decision to have different actors as body doubles for John Carver adds to the mystery since it leaves the audience guessing the killer’s true identity.

The cast delivers well-enough performances, but Thanksgiving is more about thrills than deep character work. The movie’s pacing works to its advantage, moving quickly from one horrifying (and at times funny) set piece to the next.

Overall, Thanksgiving is not a deep or sophisticated horror film, but it is undeniably entertaining. It hits all the right notes for genre fans, with a mix of social satire, intense gore, and a sense of fun. While the film doesn’t take itself too seriously, it provides just enough substance to keep you hooked, even if the concept borders the absurd.

Movie Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Video

Thanksgiving is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision (as approved by Eli Roth)/HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The contrast is impressive, with the brightness perfectly balanced to showcase vivid whites and deep, inky shadows. The black levels are rich and consistent, and the details are still visible in these areas, an essential element of all horror films. Color saturation is excellent, with the blood and gore displayed in vibrant, dark crimson hues that practically jump off the screen. The picture clarity is another highlight, with a clarity that allows you to see every grisly detail in the practical effects.

Video Review: /5 atoms

Audio

Thanksgiving is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. While the film doesn’t heavily rely on surround sound, the object placement is still well-executed. The overhead effects are subtle but effective, particularly in scenes like the overhead music at Right Mart or the bustling crowds outside the store. At the same time, crucial moments feature atmospherics that heighten the tension. Brandon Roberts’ score is another standout. It’s immersive, and the multi-layered instruments draw you right from the get-go. Dialogue remains clear throughout, ensuring that no conversation or piece of dialogue is lost in the chaos.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Thanksgiving has the following bonus features on the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc:

Carve Diem

Giving Shanks

Trailers

In addition, you can find the following bonus features on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Behind the Screams

Gore Galore

Outtakes

Commentary with Eli Roth and Jeff Rendell

Deleted, Alternate & Extended Scenes

Massachusetts Movies: Eli & Jeff’s Early Films

Features Assessment

Behead the Scenes: Carve Diem and Behead the Scenes: Giving Shanks offers almost an hour of a unique mix of humor and insight. The cast uses mini DVD cameras to document their experiences on set, giving the behind-the-scenes featurettes that classic faux-standard definition look.

Eli Roth’s audio commentary, alongside writer (and Eli’s real-life best friend) Jeff Rendell, offers an engaging deep dive into the film’s long gestation period and its various stages of development. Roth’s enthusiasm for horror and the filmmaking process makes the commentary a must-listen for fans. Additionally, shorter featurettes like Behind the Screams and Gore Galore focus on the film’s bloody practical effects and behind-the-scenes moments. However, they are brief at just four minutes each.

For those craving more unseen footage, the deleted, alternate, and extended scenes offer 34 minutes of extra content, including moments like “Evan’s Vlog” and “Extended Cooking with Carver.” The outtakes reel is a fun addition, showcasing lighthearted moments and bloopers from the cast and crew. Lastly, Massachusetts Movies: Eli & Jeff’s Early Films features 12 minutes of archive VHS short films from Eli Roth and Jeff Rendell’s childhood in Massachusetts.

Finally, to celebrate the Ultra HD home release of Thanksgiving, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has released a special steelbook edition. This matte finish steelbook features subtly raised lines on the cover art with an axe buried in a turkey. You’ll find imagery of the burnt John Carver mask on the opposite side. Inside, you’ll find a cacophony of John Carver masks and the film’s theatrical poster.

Special Features Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Overall, Thanksgiving is a fun, satirical slasher that embraces its absurdity and gore, making for an entertaining watch. The video transfer makes every gruesome moment look fantastic, and the audio mix delivers clear, fun, and immersive soundscapes. With nearly an hour of bonus content and engaging commentary from Eli Roth, the bonus features (new and old) are fantastic.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

Thanksgiving is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.