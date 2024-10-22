Netflix’s Beef Gets New Season with Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny

Today, Netflix has announced that Beef is getting a second season with a new cast including Oscar Isaac (Dune: Part One, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby, Promising Young Woman), Charles Melton (May December, Riverdale) and Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Civil War).

The anthology series’ first season stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two strangers who succumb to road rage, resulting in a feud that escalates and changes their lives forever. The series premiered in 2023 and won 8 Emmy Awards, 4 Critics Choice Awards, 3 Golden Globe Awards, 2 Gotham Awards, 2 Film Independent Spirit Awards, 2 SAG Awards, as well as PGA, WGA and AFI Honors.

Creator and executive producer Lee Sung Jin will be back for the second season.

About Beef Second Season

Logline: A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.

The show will have 8 episodes, each around 30 minutes.

Lee Sung Jin serves as the showrunner and executive producer.

The show is also executive-produced by Steven Yeun, Ali Wong and Jake Schreier.

A24 is the production studio.

Featured image credit: Charles Melton photo by Brian Bowen Smith, Cailee Spaeny photo by Dani Brubaker, Carey Mulligan Headshot by Sam Jones, and Oscar Isaac photo by Kirra Cheers.