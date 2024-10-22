New Venom Apparel from BoxLunch Now Available to Celebrate Venom: The Last Dance’s Release

Venom: The Last Dance is headed to theaters this week, and what better way to represent the Marvel anti-hero than to sport Venom clothing? BoxLunch has released new apparel inspired by Venom from moto jackets to cozy patterned sweaters.

The outfits are inspired by Venom’s black and white design. There are over 10 new clothing and accessory styles.

Marvel Venom Moto Biker Jacket — BoxLunch Exclusive

Venom-inspired Marvel Studios Cardigan

The Marvel Studios cardigan features the Venom aesthetic in black with white lines.

Venom Patterned Sweater

The Venom sweater features the classic Venom spider logo and Venom located in the chest area.

There is more apparel and merch available online and in-store at BoxLunch.com.

