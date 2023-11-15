Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures Premieres This Month Featuring Matthew Lillard, David Dastmalchian, Deborah Ann Woll

Hasbro Entertainment is launching Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures this month on its free ad-supported television (FAST) Channel. It features three new series including Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!; Encounter Party and Heroes’ Feast. Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! is a show that gives players one hour of adventure before they are all killed by the big bad boss, featuring celebrity players including co-creator Matthew Lillard, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man), Deborah Ann Woll (Netflix’s Daredevil), Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Austin Powers Trilogy), and more.

The FAST channel launched this week and is available on Amazon Freevee and Plex with more platforms to be revealed.

On Monday, November 13th, the cast and crew of Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures attended the special rooftop screening at EP & LP in Los Angeles to celebrate the premiere of the new series.

Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!

Beadle and Grimms attends Dungeons and Dragons Adventures screening event at E.P. and L.P. rooftop, Los Angeles, CA November 13, 2023. Photo by Eugene Powers.

The Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! team in attendance included Matthew Lillard (co-creator), Bill Rehor (series host and executive producer), Paul Shapiro (executive producer), Jon Ciccolini (executive producer) and Charlie Rehor (executive producer). Celebrity players from the show appeared including Abraham Benrubi, Alicia Marie, Amy Vorpahl, David Dastmalchian, Deborah Ann Woll, Kailey Bray, Krystina Arielle, Luis Carazo, Mary Lou, Paula Deming, Todd Stashwick, and Xander Jeanneret.

Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! airs on Thursdays & Saturdays at 9 PM Eastern & Pacific.

Encounter Party

Andrew Krug, Ned Donovan, Brian David Judkins, Landree Fleming, Khary Payton, Sarah Babe of Encounter Party. Photo credit: Eugene Powers.

The Encounter Party came out in full force with executive Producers and cast members Ned Donovan and Brian David Judkins along with series regulars Andrew Krug, David Lee Huynh, Khary Payton, Landree Fleming, and Sarah Babe.

Encounter Party airs on Tuesdays & Fridays at 9 PM Eastern & Pacific.

Heroes’ Feast

Actor Mike Haracz, Actress Sujata Day attend Dungeons and Dragons Adventures screening event at E.P. and L.P. rooftop, Los Angeles, CA November 13, 2023. Photo credit: Eugene Powers.

Heroes’ Feast hosts “Chef Mike” Haracz and Sujata Day were joined by series guests Anjali Bhimani, Noura Ibrahim, Ify Nwadiwe, Jared Logan, Kyle Newman, and Michelle Nguyen Bradley. Series talent were also joined by special guest Luke Gygax, son of Dungeons & Dragons creator Gary Gygax and founder of Gary Con.

Heroes’ Feast airs Mondays & Wednesdays at 9 PM Eastern & Pacific.