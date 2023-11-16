Universal Studios Hollywood Gets Ready for the Holiday Season with Treats and Harry Potter and Grinchmas Transformation

If you’re looking to celebrate the holidays this year, Universal Studios Hollywood is bringing back the popular “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas.” The two holiday-themed events will include holiday activities starting on Friday, November 24, 2023, and will continue daily through Monday, January 1, 2024.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Photo courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood

“Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” turns the village of Hogsmeade into a winter wonderland complete with themed decor, lights, garlands, and wreaths. Guests will get to experience holiday a capella performances from the Frog Choir, visit village shops, drink Hot Butterbeer, or enjoy the festivities at Three Broomsticks. Instead of lighting up the Christmas Tree, Hogwarts Castle will light up via “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” including imagery and music from the Harry Potter film series.

Grinchmas

“Grinchmas.” Photo courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood.

Grinchmas has a themed show, “Grinchmas Who-bilation,” with new daytime performances featuring the Who-ville’s musical sensation, Who-Bee Doo-Wop group. There’s the 65-foot-tall “Grinchmas” tree with ornaments and LED lights in Universal Plaza with nightly tree lighting ceremony and snowfall. As for photo opportunities, there’s Grinch and Max, a story time with Cindy-Lou Who, and the Who-ville post office. Guests can make paper ornaments at the themed craft area.

Drinks will be available such as the Winter Martini, Apple Cheer Martini, and Hot Apple Cider, available in both non-alcoholic and alcoholic versions for guests aged 21 and older. Treats include Who-ville Spiral Croissant, Dumpit to Crumpit Treat, Who-bilicious Cinnamon Roll, 2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake, Heart Grew 3 Sizes Sugar Cookie and the Grinch Heart Lemonade.

Treats from Universal Studios Hollywood including Grinch and Minions. Photo courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood.

Merchandise

With Christmas just right around the corner, Universal Studios Hollywood has gift-giving merchandise available from their popular rides, attractions and lands including Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World – The Ride, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash.

Check out the top gifts list from Universal Studios Hollywood:

Super Nintendo World merchandise includes the six different collectible Power-Up Bands (Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, and more), character plush toys, apparel, headbands, and Reversable Super Star and ? pillow.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Collector Edition Wand, adult and youth Christmas-themed sweatshirts, interactive snowy owl plush toy, crew neck fleece sweatshirts from the four different Houses, commemorative holiday ornaments and decor, decorative pins, mugs, scarves, scented candles, themed frames, cozy sleepwear and Honeydukes’ sweets.

Grinchmas has Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas merchandise including spirit jerseys, totes, Grinchy ornaments, green faux-fur keychains and adorned hats, gloves and scarves, colorful tumblers and pajamas.

Jurassic World – The Ride merchandise includes T. Rex Cutie Plush, assorted masks, bubble wand and canteen.

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem – Minion and Fluffy the unicorn plush toys, backpacks and Minion googles.

The Secret Life of Pet: Off the Leash – plush toys, pajamas and “Adopt a Pup” collection featuring Max, Snowball, Duke, Gidget, Buddy, Daisy, Mel, Princess and Pickles.

The Simsons Ride merchandise includes Pink donut pillow, character plush toys and apparel.

For more information, you can visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.

Featured image courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood