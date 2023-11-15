Sony Pictures Releases Madame Web Trailer Starring Dakota Johnson

Sony Pictures has been cranking out Marvel films featuring characters from the Spider-Man universe including Morbius and Venom. Next up we have Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson. Today, the official trailer has been released, giving viewers a taste of Cassandra Webb’s powers of seeing the future. She’ll be joined by the Spider-Women team including Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazon.

About Madame Web

Synopsis:

“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

The film is directed by SJ Clarkson and written by Claire Parker & SJ Clarkson from a story by

Kerem Sanga. It’s based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura. It’s executive produced by Adam Merims and Claire Parker.

The film stars Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight, Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Tahar Rahim (Napoleon), Mike Epps (Next Friday), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens) and Adam Scott (Severance).