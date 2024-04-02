Universal Studios Hollywood Will Transform Studio Tour with Vintage Style for 60th Anniversary

This year, Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the Studio Tour’s 60th anniversary with an experiential program from April 26 to August 11, 2024. The tour trams will be restored to their 1964 vintage style, where guests are able to step off the tram and traverse onto an iconic movie set that houses the original, fully restored 1964 Glamor Tram. Photo opportunities will be available including a giant King Kong backdrop and the theme park’s original hanging shark from Jaws.

Back in 1964, tourists were invited to experience the behinds-the-scenes magic of Hollywood movies at Universal City Studios. The red and white Glamor Trams had ruffled awnings, and they ran for five times a day for a two-hour experience from Monday through Friday, giving people a chance to see the making of Universal movie and television productions.

“The Studio Tour paved the way for the development of Universal Studios Hollywood and celebrating its 60-year milestone pays homage to its indelible impact,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. “The Studio Tour is a crown jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of guests. We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historic relevance with guests both new to the experience as well as those who have journeyed with us along the way.”

Universal Studios Hollywood reissues iconic Glamor Trams as world-renowned Studio Tour celebrates a milestone 60 years with new and nostalgic enhancements, including a unique step off tram and onto a movie set moment, a reimagined Earthquake attraction, return of the Runaway Train and a colossal Jurassic World T. rex dinosaur encounter from April 26 through August 11, 2024.

The 60th Anniversary of the Studio Tour will include the “Earthquake – The Big One” attraction, which debuted in 1989. The underground disaster will be renovated with new technology and aesthetics.

What’s a Studio Tour without a visit to Courthouse Square, the iconic location used in the Back to the Future films. For the special event, the original DeLorean will be on display with a Doc Brown character nearby.

Jurassic Park fans are in for a treat with the Tyrannosaurus rex display used in the Jurassic World movie promotion.

The 1976 Runaway Train will be back, and the tram’s monitors will feature clips of the old Studio Tour attractions.

In partnership with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the original large scale replica of the Hollywood Sign can be viewed closely when guests step out of the tram. The official replica stands 10 feet tall, with the original standing at 45 feet.

The queue line will feature archival images and footage, exploring the history of the attraction.

The Studio Tour has seen a lot of changes with current technology being embraced including the Fast and the Furious and the King Kong attractions. The modern ride is 60-minutes long, which makes me wish for the old days of a two-hour experience.

Today, there’s news of Disneyland’s plan to replace the gas-powered cars at Autopia. Universal Studios Hollywood also has plans to go greener with plans to convert its 21 diesel-hydraulic engines with electric trams while also lessening the noise created by the diesel-hydraulic engine.

Guests will get to purchase themed merchandise and memorabilia, along with enjoying themed food and beverages for the Studio Tour 60th anniversary, curated by the theme park’s Executive Chef Julia Trash. The merchandise includes 60th anniversary popcorn bucket shaped as the Glamor Tram, Glamor Tram-themed pillows, blankets, backpacks, jackets, tops, tee shirts, hats, mugs, keychains, salt and pepper shakers, chocolates and candies.

Retro-stryle food and drinks include:

Hollywood & Dine, located on the Upper Lot of the theme park, will serve up BBQ Brisket Sandwich, BBQ Cheeseburger, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Summer Strawberry Salad, BBQ Corn Dog and Film Reel Cookie Sandwich.

Mel’s Diner, also located on the Upper Lot, will feature such favorites as Mel’s Classic Burger, Beyond Meat BBQ Cheeseburger, Chili Cheese Dog, Tuna Melt, Chicken Caeser Salad, as well as two entrees that harken back to iconic mid-century TV dinner style platters: the Meatloaf Combo and Fried Chicken Combo.

Studio Scoops ice-cream parlor on the Lower Lot will whip up tasty treats in honor of the theme park’s signature attractions.

City Snack Shop standalone outdoor food cart, located on the Upper Lot, will be transformed into a Glamor Tram and serve up a selection of treats emblematic of the 60-year celebration, including the Glam Tram Cookie, Film Reel Cookie Sandwich, Giant 60th Pretzel, 60th Celebration Cookies and Banana Breath Popcorn.

Featured image courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood.