Dolby Vision and Atmos Headed to More Theaters Worldwide

Dolby Cinema, a combination of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, is a premium theater experience, bringing vivid colors and immersive sound to the moviegoing public. Today, Dolby Laboratories announced it will be bringing its ultimate movie-going experiences to more theaters and audiences worldwide.

Of all the premium large formats (PLF) available, Dolby Cinema is the highest average per screen box office. With Dolby’s new solution, it allows theatrical exhibitors to offer both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to their guests.

“At Dolby, our passion is creating immersive entertainment experiences, and we can’t wait to bring the transformative power of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to even more theaters around the world,” said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby. “Coming off of Dolby Cinema’s strongest year at the box office, we’re thrilled to provide exhibitors this new offering, which will unlock significantly greater opportunities for moviegoers around the world to love movies more in Dolby at premium theaters.”

You can check out our Dolby Cinema experience of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny here.

There are over 600 theatrical films that have been released in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos including Dune: Part Two, Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.