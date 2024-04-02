Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Jane Season 2

Today, Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Jane, the kids and families series that’s inspired by ethologist and conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall. The series follows Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old with a wild imagination who is on a quest to save endangered animals with her best friend David and a chimpanzee.

The trailer features plenty of adventure with animals including lions, pandas, wolves and more.

“I believe in the value and importance of a series like ‘Jane’ to inspire children and their families. Apple TV+ and Sinking Ship Entertainment’s continued commitment to green storytelling ensures that more young people are encouraged to take action to save their world,” said Dr. Goodall in the press release.

The second season will have five episodes and will premiere globally on Friday, April 19th on Apple TV+.

If you’re looking to learn more about Jane Goodall, her documentary is available on Disney+ and Hulu.

About Apple TV+’s Jane

Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

The show is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and created by company partner J.J. Johnson, who serves as the executive producer with Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop, and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather.