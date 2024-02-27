Tubi to Premiere ‘Dead Hot,’ an Original Comedy Thriller Series

Tubi, the ad-supported video-on-demand service, recently announced it will be premiering its original comedy thriller, Dead Hot, on its platform in the U.S. and Canada. The series stars Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary, Layla) and Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane, Then You Run, I May Destroy You), with Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, After Life) and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick, Guardians of the Galaxy).

The six-episode series was created by Charlotte Coben (The Stranger, Stay Close, Shelter, Fool Me Once) and produced by Quay Street Productions. The series is executive produced by Nicola Shindler (It’s A Sin, Nolly, Happy Valley, Stay Close, Fool Me Once).

“Dead Hot is exactly the type of dynamic series that we are excited to bring to Tubi audiences who have long been passionate about diving head first into rabbit holes of engaging, thrilling and genre-bending series,” said Sam Harowitz VP of Acquisitions and Partnerships, Tubi. “Charlotte has created an incredibly clever world in DEAD HOT with storytelling that is brimming with wild twists and turns. Having partnered with Nicola and the team at Quay Street we have no doubt that Charlotte’s unique vision for this series will have audiences guessing right up until the very end on this wild ride!”

“At its heart, DEAD HOT is a unique thriller about heartbreak surrounded by humour and absurdity and I can’t wait for US and Canadian audiences to be gripped by the brilliant world that Charlotte Coben has created and that has been brought to life by our outstanding cast,” said Nicola Shindler, Executive Producer for Quay Street Productions. “With plenty of twists, turns, and surprises along the way, expect the unexpected!”

“I love Tubi’s innovative approach to accessibility in streaming and I am thrilled to be bringing DEAD HOT to the US and Canada with them,” said Charlotte Coben. “DEAD HOT for all!”

About Dead Hot

Synopsis: Set in present-day Liverpool, twentysomethings Elliot (Hasna) and Jess (Oparah) are best friends united by a bond of grief at losing Peter—the first and only love of Elliot and Jess’ twin brother. It’s been five years since Peter went missing in mysterious circumstances, and still reeling from the trauma, the best friends spiral into a hedonistic lifestyle, partying to numb their grief while clinging to a small hope that they will one day find out what happened. When Elliot meets Will, he starts to think he can put the past behind him. But when Elliot learns Will has his own dark secrets, just as Jess is contacted by somebody claiming to be her brother, it sets into motion a determination for the pair to find out if Elliot’s romantically cursed—or being targeted.

Dead Hot is produced by Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios) and executive produced by Nicola Shindler. The series is created, written, and executive produced by Charlotte Coben. Laurie Kirkham (It’s A Sin, Finding Alice, Trust Me) is producer, with Sam Arbor (Heartstopper) as director on Block One and David Sant (Significant Other, Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything) as director on Block Two. Dead Hot filmed in and around Liverpool and the North West of England. Dead Hot is produced in association with ITV Studios, which handles international distribution. Charlotte Coben has previously worked with Nicola Shindler as a writer on Netflix hits The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once.

The series will be available on Tubi.

Featured image courtesy of Quay Street Productions.