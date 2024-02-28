Crunchyroll to Host Anime Awards in March with Guests Including Iman Vellani, Megan Thee Stallion

The Awards season is here with the granddaddy of them all, the Oscars, arriving on March 10th. For anime lovers, Crunchyroll will be hosting its 8th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo on Mach 2nd. It’s a star-studded event with guests including Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel, The Marvels), singer LiSA (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba), creative duo Phil Lord & Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), musicians Megan Thee Stallion, Porter Robinson and more.

For the very first time, the show will have its very own theme song thanks to composers Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling) and Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins), who will be performing the music live at the event. The show’s opening will be available on Crunchyroll after the Anime Awards is over.

Also performing at the celebration are Japanese pop duo YOASOBI, recording artist Shing02, hip hop band OMA and DJ SPIN MASTER A-1.

Samurai Champloo lovers will get to listen to Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1 performing the opening song “battlecry,” which will be made available for live stream viewers.

It’s a big year for Yoasobi, who will be performing at the ceremony in addition to Coachella.

Check out the music performance lineup and presenters below:

Musical Performances by:

Hiroyuki SAWANO and KOHTA YAMAMOTO – Composer, Arranger, Lyricist, and Musical Producer

Shing02 with OMA and SPIN MASTER A-1 – Recording artist, hip hop band and DJ

YOASOBI – Japanese pop duo

Live Ceremony and Pre-Show Presenters:

Chiaki Kuriyama – Actress, Singer, and Model

DeMarcus Lawrence – NFL Football Player from the Dallas Cowboys

Emiru – Professional Streamer, Variety Player, Cosplayer, and Co-Host of Steak & Eggs

Joaquim Dos Santos – Director, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Labrinth – GRAMMY-Nominated Songwriter, Producer, Recording Artist

Liza Soberano – Actress, Advocate, and Entrepreneur

Mercedes Varnado – WWE World Champion, Actress, Entrepreneur

Nava Rose – Fashion Creator

Phil Lord & Chris Miller – Academy Award-winning duo behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Porter Robinson – GRAMMY-Nominated Musician

Rashmika Mandanna – Indian Film Actor

So Takei – Japanese TV Personality, Comedian, Actor, and Former Japanese Decathlon Champion

Vinnie Hacker – Model, Pro-Gamer, Actor, and Digital Creator

Over 34 million votes were cast for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, easily beating out 18 million votes last year.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira hosting. Viewers will be able to catch the live stream on Crunchyroll’s YouTube and Twitch beginning at 6 p.m. JST. Reruns will be available on March 16th on the 24/7 Crunchyroll linear channel on Amazon FreeVee, LG Channels, Pluto TV The Roku Channel and VIZIO WatchFree+.