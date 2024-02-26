The Cast of Netflix’s Avatar on Embarrassing Stories and Fave Moments Behind the Scenes

The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is now available on Netflix, and it’s a remix of the classic animated series of the same name from Nickelodeon. The show is about Aang, a young boy on a mission to save the world from the might of the Fire Nation with the help of some friends.

Nerd Reactor and The Nerds of Color had the chance to chat with the cast and crew from the show during the world premiere red carpet about their embarrassing stories and favorite moments behind the scenes. Talent included Dallas Liu (Zuko), Kiawentiio (Katara), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Iroh), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), Amber Midthunder (Princess Yue), Sebastian Amouruso (Jet), showrunner Albert Kim, and more. Michaela Jill Murphy (Toph) and Jack De Sena (Sokka) from the animated series were also in attendance.

“I actually haven’t said this before, but the day that Dallas and I had this one scene on set was actually really fun because we don’t get to be working together a lot,” Elizabeth Yu said. “And I wish I could go into more detail. But yeah, there was just like – we just had a lot of fun. He’s really silly and goofy, and he will never admit that. But knowing him, he’s just the best guy. So that was really a fun day. Perfect.”

Daniel Dae Kim plays Fire Lord Ozai, the ruler of the Fire Nation. The cast was asked to do their best Ozai glare. Check it out below.

“Okay, so the costumes are fantastic on the show, absolutely stunning,” said Paul Sun-Hyung Lee. “Farnaz [Khaki-Sadigh], who is the costume designer, really did a deep cut into the lore of Avatar, recreating those looks and really did something sublime from the color usage to the material to expanding upon that and making really, really fine rich details.

“That being said, although they were tailored to us so that we could move, act and perform in them, they were very heavy. And they were very, very difficult to take off when we needed to go to the bathroom. Now, I heard that they got a zipper for Daniel, which was great. DDK wants a zipper, they gave him a zipper. I didn’t know we could ask for zippers. So I had about 1000 buttons, and these big pants that came up to here that you had to strap on and then a belt, and then three robes over it. And so going to the bathroom was sometimes an exercise in like, ‘Okay, how do we make this work?’ And yeah, there was a time where I really had to go. I rushed back to my trailer, and I needed help getting out of the costume. And it’s always really embarrassing when you say, ‘Can you help me take off my pants so I can go pee?’ And so after a certain while, I just sort of figured out another system where we just lift up one of the legs and just do it commando style.”

You can check out the rest of the interviews in the video below.

About Avatar: The Last Airbender

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action reimagining of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space, Stranger Things) and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors alongside directors Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers from Rideback.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now available to stream on Netflix.