Fortnite Goes Gaga with Lady Gaga Songs, Outfits and Emotes

Epic Games and Lady Gaga have teamed up for Fortnite Festival Season 2: Unlock Your Talent, which features new outfits, emotes, and songs for the different modes including Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. They are now available via the shop and the Festival Pass.

The Festival Pass includes free rewards and Premium rewards. Free items you can earn include the 8-bit Beat Fortnite track, Strap Spin emote, and more. Premium rewards include Jam Tracks for Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me,” Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” Topic’s “Breaking Me” and Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face,” Enigmatic Gaga outfit, the Gaga Collection loading screen, and more.

Now available on the Fortnite shop are Lady Gaga’s outfit, LEGO outfit, “Rain Check” emote, microphone, bass guitar and the “Stupid Love” jam track.

8 songs from the pop star including “Bloody Mary,” “Born This Way,” “Poker Face,” and more are available as jam tracks from the shop and Festival Pass.

Here’s the list of Lady Gaga songs as playable Jack Tracks, which you can play on the Chromatica-inspired stage:

Lady Gaga – Applause

Lady Gaga – Bloody Mary

Lady Gaga – Born This Way

Lady Gaga – The Edge of Glory

Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis – Just Dance

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Lady Gaga – Stupid Love

Lady Gaga – Poker Face

Fortnite Festival Season 2: Unlock Your Talent Features Lady Gaga launched on February 22, 2024. The event will run until April 22nd. She has been one of the most requested artists ever since she made the “What’s fortnight” post in 2019.

Still available in the shop are characters and items from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles including Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo, Splinter and April O’Neil.