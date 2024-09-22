Star Wars Outlaws Recreates Iconic Mos Eisley Cantina from Tatooine – Comparison Gallery

Star Wars Outlaws is an action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft. Set in the Star Wars universe between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, players control Kay Vess, a scoundrel who forms a team to perform a heist in a galaxy far, far away. Players will get to see familiar faces and locations including Jabba the Hutt, Lando Calrissian and Tatooine.

One of the locations that Massive Entertainment has brought to life is the Mos Eisley Cantina, also known as Chalmun’s Cantina. It’s the iconic location of Han Solo vs Greedo and the first time Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi meet the smuggler in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Beware of minor spoilers if you want to be surprised when playing the game.

Mos Eisley Cantina Exterior

Star Wars: A New Hope. Credit: Lucasfilm.

Star Wars Outlaws. Screenshot by Nerd Reactor.

Here we see the exterior of the cantina. Star Wars Outlaws captures the front entrance with the arch doorway and sandy texture. The signage is recreated along with the little pillar structure with the ring.

Mos Eisley Cantina Interior

Star Wars: A New Hope. Credit: Lucasfilm.

Star Wars Outlaws. Screenshot by Nerd Reactor.

One of the scenes in Star Wars: A New Hope shows what Luke Skywalker sees as he enters the cantina. The bar is at the center with booths on the left and right. The bartender can be seen attending to the guests. Star Wars Outlaws recreates the center bar with the different booths on the sides complete with a bartender and patrons. A nice touch is the light illuminating the bar with the rest of the cantina looking darker.

Mos Eisley Cantina Interior Entrance

Star Wars: A New Hope. Credit: Lucasfilm.

Star Wars Outlaws. Screenshot by Nerd Reactor.

The interior entrance in the game is almost identical to the film with the contraption hanging from the ceiling above and the console on the left as seen in the images above. The three seats are tucked into the curved wall in the back.

Cantina Band

Star Wars: A New Hope. Credit: Lucasfilm.

Star Wars Outlaws. Screenshot by Nerd Reactor.

The Mos Eisley Cantina would have felt incomplete if there hadn’t been a performance from a band. In Star Wars: A New Hope, the ensemble of Bith musicians, known as Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes, performed while Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Obi-Wan Kenobi were in attendance.

Sadly, players won’t get to see the Modal Nodes in Star Wars Outlaws. A different band performs, but it does help with creating a world where the cantina owner would have a rotation of bands to keep things new and fresh for the guests. We do get to see familiar instruments including the Kloo horn, Bandfill, Fanfar, and the Ommni box.

Han Solo and Greedo Booth

Star Wars: A New Hope. Credit: Lucasfilm.

Star Wars Outlaws. Screenshot by Nerd Reactor.

Of all the areas inside the cantina, nothing is more memorable than the booth where Han Solo and Greedo sat. Greedo forces Han to sit down at gunpoint, and it is the second booth on the left side of the cantina. The film’s Special Edition changes the original where we see both Greedo and Han, with the former shooting first and Han dodging his head and firing back. It was controversial since Han was the only one who shot his blaster in the original cut of the film.

Star Wars Outlaws recreates the seats, tables and the glowing white light. As an Easter egg, players get to see the aftermath of the special edition version where Greedo does get to shoot first. The blaster fire can be seen on the wall in the vicinity of where Han’s head was at.

About Star Wars Outlaws

Game description: Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct locations across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

Star Wars Outlaws is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.