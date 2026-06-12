Backstreet Boys Releases New Song, ‘Bottle Up,’ for Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie

Backstreet Boys have been performing at the Sphere in Las Vegas this year and in 2025. The “Into the Millennium” residency has been a massive success, selling out for the majority of their shoes. If you can’t get enough of the boy band, they have released a new song, “Bottle Up,” for the upcoming Paw Patrol movie.

The audio links are available here.

About Paw Patrol: Dino Movie

Synopsis: After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol’s archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they’ve done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

It’s directed by Cal Brunker and written by Brunker and Bob Barlen. It’s based on the television series created by Keith Chapman.

The voice cast includes Carter Young, Mckenna Grace, Terry Crews, Meredith MacNeill, Ron Pardo, Jennifer Hudson, Hayden Chemberlen, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Rain Janjua, Bill Nye, Paris Hilton, Lucien Duncan-Reid, William Desrosiers, Nylan Parthipan, and Snoop Dogg, introducing Henry Bolan.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie will release in theaters on August 14, 2026.