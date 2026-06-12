Breaking Bad Actors Behind the Salamanca Cousins Join OneState Mobile Game

Marco and Leonel Salamanca, aka The Cousins, are ruthless assassins in the Breaking Bad series starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Portraying the stone-cold killers are Luis Moncada and Daniel Moncada. OneState, the open-world, multiplayer social roleplay mobile game, now features the brother actors in a new crossover update, Dos Caminos.

Version 1.1 “Under Pressure” is now available, with the Dos Caminos update built around the brothers and features two connected in-game paths. Developed with Rocks production, the Moncada brothers in OneState are figures that players can follow and craft a story around.

“I’m excited to join forces with OneState, the open world Social RolePlay immersive mobile game. Now you can drop in the LA style city map with my skin character and become one of the most influential figures in town,” Daniel Moncada said in a statement. “The question is, do you want to be the friend of The Cartel? – See you soon!”

Players can unlock the two twin brothers and two exclusive outfits (Grim Specialist and Silent Professional) in the first release of the Dos Caminos update.

The Moncada brothers portray legendary criminal-world figures and recruiters, as they allow players to enter the more dangerous part of the city.

“I’m very excited to join the ChillBase family on this amazing game,” said Louis Moncada. “Can’t wait for everyone to see the final product. It’s amazing!”

The new update also includes Rock Production, a clan-level production system for synthetic diamonds, perfect for the black market. There are end-to-end cycle, multi-stage processing and equipment chains, and cooperative delivery runs in the city.

“We’re constantly expanding OneState and creating new opportunities for players. This update adds a whole new layer of advanced gameplay for our clans and gangs.,” said Matvei Lipatnikov, the founder and CEO of ChillBase.

The new version also includes new clan activities, motorcycles, a new city landmark, and 4-player cooperative runs.

Last week, ChillBase brought the OneState world to life at Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles with a two-day offline activation. The event featured street artist Chris Riggs transforming a car into an art installation inspired by the video game. You can check out the festivities on Instagram here.

For more info, you can visit https://onestate.com/.