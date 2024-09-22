Peacock Drops Trailer for James Wan’s Horror-Thriller Series, Teacup

Today is the world premiere of Peacock’s Teacup at Fantastic Fest at Alama Drafthouse South Lamar. The first two episodes were screened and were followed by a Q&A with showrunner, executive producer and writer Ian McCulloch, actor and producer Yvonne Strahovski, and actors Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Rob Morgan, Caleb Dolde and Emilie Bierre. To celebrate the occasion, the trailer for the series has been released today.

“It is coming, and it kills everything that gets in its way.”

About Teacup

Logline: Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone, Deputy, Chicago Fire) is the showrunner and executive producer. E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Channel Zero) directed the first two episodes and is an executive producer.

Also serving as executive producers are James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, M3GAN), Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) for Atomic Monster, Francisca X. Hu and Kevin Tancharoen. The series is based on the novel Stinger by Robert R. McCammon, who is also an executive producer.

The series stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre and Luciano Leroux.

The series contains eight 30-minute episodes and will premiere on October 10, 2024, with 2 episodes being released weekly.