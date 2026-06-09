Disclosure Day Review – Spielberg’s Latest Finds Wonder in Uncertainty

Steven Spielberg has spent decades teaching audiences how to look up. Sometimes it’s toward the sky in wonder, or it’s toward something terrifying. Other times it’s toward the unknown and all the impossible questions that come with it. With Disclosure Day, though, Spielberg does something a little different. He still points us toward the extraordinary, but the film is less interested in spectacle than it is in the consequences of something extraordinary cracking open the world.

Anyone expecting Disclosure Day to play like Ready Player One or War of the Worlds might be caught off guard. This isn’t that kind of Spielberg sci-fi movie. There’s action here and there, but the film isn’t really built like a traditional summer blockbuster. It’s slower, talkier, and more interested in the questions than the explosions. This is Spielberg working in a more reflective mode. He uses science fiction to explore fear, faith, uncertainty, and the strange comfort of searching for answers when everything around you feels unstable.

At the center of the film are Margaret and Daniel, played by Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor. The mystery surrounding them is easily the film’s strongest hook. Spielberg lets the story unfold piece by piece, never rushing to the explanation. There is a genuine pull to Disclosure Day’s way of keeping its cards close to its chest. You want to know what happened to them, and why the events around them feel so much bigger than they first appear.

Disclosure Day is a slower, thoughtful Spielberg sci-fi mystery, led by a fantastic Emily Blunt and built more on wonder than action.

That slow-burn structure works, but not without some drag. Disclosure Day has several scenes where the momentum noticeably softens. Characters stop to talk through broader ideas, explain pieces of the story, or unpack the themes Spielberg clearly wants on the table. To his credit, Spielberg is still one of the few filmmakers who can make these kinds of conversations feel cinematic. He knows how to frame silence, hesitation, and awe. He understands how to make a quiet exchange feel meaningful.

Emily Blunt is the emotional engine that keeps it all from becoming too distant, delivering one of the strongest performances of her career here. Her role asks for so much, and she delivers it in spades. Blunt makes Margaret feel like a real person caught in an impossible situation. She keeps the film grounded and, more importantly, gives the audience someone to hold on to.

Josh O’Connor has a harder time finding that same spark. He is not bad, but next to Blunt, his performance feels a little muted. Part of that comes from the writing. Daniel is often used as the character who explains the situation, fills in the gaps, or gives shape to the film’s larger ideas. That makes him important to the story, but less gripping as a character. O’Connor brings intelligence to the role, though he never quite matches Blunt’s charisma or emotional immediacy.

Overall, even with its slower sections, Disclosure Day lands because Spielberg’s sincerity still matters. The film offers a surprisingly hopeful message about what people do when the world starts falling apart. While it may not be the explosive sci-fi adventure some audiences expect, it has the warmth and craft of a storyteller who still believes movies can make us feel small, scared, hopeful, and human all at once.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Disclosure Day hits theaters on June 12th.