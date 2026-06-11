Chandler Riggs Says He’d Be ‘First-Wave Dead’ in a Zombie Apocalypse

Chandler Riggs has spent a big chunk of his life on the set of The Walking Dead, a show that follows the few survivors left in the world as they try to survive a zombie apocalypse. In a recent interview, the actor discusses how long he thinks he would last if an outbreak became reality. Here’s a hint: it wouldn’t take very long.

“I would be first-wave dead,” Riggs tells Nerd Reactor. “I would be out like the first 12 hours of the virus. I would be dead.”

The actor commented while discussing his latest dark comedy film, Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage-Fueled Karma. The inspiration for the film came from director/writer Shane Brady and producer Emily Zercher, who were hacked and lost $20,000 that was supposed to be a down payment on their first home. As a result, they both crafted a comedic revenge film. It also reunites Riggs with his former The Walking Dead co-star Katelyn Nacon.

Riggs portrays the antagonist who wreaks havoc on the Rumble family. Later on, the family gets their revenge. Parts of the film were shot inside and outside of his real home at the time.

“A lot of the stuff that we shot in the hacker’s house was my actual house,” Riggs revealed.

“His house at the time,” Nacon clarified. “He does not live there anymore. So do not go to that house and try to bug the people who live there.”

Riggs’ role as the hacker was more than he bargained for, with the filming feeling very intense.

“This film was probably one of the most invasive experiences in my life,” he said.

However, it was still a film that he cherishes.

“It would have sucked if it were anyone else at the helm other than Shane,” he explained. “But we had just the best experience and the best time. It was the best cast and the best crew.”

Nacon jumped at the opportunity because of Shane.

“[Shane] has a very interesting way of writing, and his humor is so specific that sometimes you don’t get it until you hear it out loud,” she said. “But once you hear it out loud, you’re going to be laughing your guts out until you’re vomiting.”

Even with the film’s chaotic scenes, both actors talked about its message of connection and collaboration.

“It’s just a group of people coming together to create something cool,” Riggs said. “It’s more honest. It’s more of a love letter to making movies and creativity and indie filmmaking in general.”

Nacon added about the importance of being in a community.

“Community is a huge thing,” she said. “Even if you’re going through the worst parts of your life, if you have the right people around you, those horrible things don’t seem as bad.”

About Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage-Fueled Karma

Based on true events that happened to Director Shane Brady and Producer Emily Zercher, the film stars The Walking Dead alum Chandler Riggs, Owen Atlas (Little Evil), Collin Thompson, Richard Riehle (Office Space), Katelyn Nacon (The Walking Dead), Shane Brady (Breathing Happy), and NHL Hall of Famer and Founder of the Tampa Bay Lightning Phil Esposito.

Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma was released on VOD on June 2, 2026.