New ‘Red One’ Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans on a Mission to Save Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans have been in films where they have saved worlds. In the upcoming movie, Red One, the two must work together to save Christmas. Today, Amazon MGM Studios released the new trailer for the holiday action movie along with a new poster featuring J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Johnson, Evans, Lucy Liu, and a giant polar bear.

The first trailer starts with the point of view of Johnson as Callum Drift, the North Pole’s Head of Security training, as he trains with Santa Claus. The latter gets kidnapped under Callum’s watch, and he must team up with Evans, the world’s best tracker. The new trailer starts with Chris Evan’s character as he gets captured and filled in on a mission to help track down Kris Kringle. He reluctantly teams up with Callum as they deal with dangerous threats trying to ruin Christmas.

About Red One

Synopsis: After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and J.K. Simmons

Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Walk Hard) is the director with Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious franchise) as the screenwriter from a story by Hiram Garcia.

It’s produced by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Chris Morgan, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

The film is rated PG-13 and has a running time of 2 hours 2 minutes.

Amazon MGM Studios will release Red One in theaters on Friday, November 15, 2024.