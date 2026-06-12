Joe Taslim Believes The Furious Can Change Action Movies Like The Raid Did

Joe Taslim helped raise the bar for action films when he appeared in The Raid in 2012. Fast-forward to 2026, and he’s in a new ambitious action film, The Furious, which entices action fans with its brutal martial arts choreography.

The film is directed by Kenji Tanigaki, known for his action directing in the Rurouni Kenshin live-action films. It stars Xie Miao as Wang Wei, a tradesman who will fight his way to save his kidnapped daughter. Joe Taslim portrays Navin, a journalist also on the hunt for the criminal organization.

“Last decade, I got lucky to be part of such an amazing action project called The Raid, and it changed how people watch action movies,” Taslim tells Nerd Reactor. “And now this decade, 2020 to 2030, in The Furious, I know for sure this movie is a game-changer as well. I’m part of it as well. Well, I can’t complain. This has been an amazing two decades, and to be a part of the movies that really changed the game of people watching action movies.”

Brian Le is a rising martial arts star who has appeared in Everything Everywhere All at Once opposite Michelle Yeoh. In The Furious, he is a tough henchman who will give Wang and Navin a tough time.

“I found it very beautiful,” Le said. “I think it’s a very special case where all the cast themselves have 20+ years of martial arts experience as well as action filmmaking experience. Within the rehearsal rooms, on camera, off camera, we actually spent a lot of time together, and we actually became friends. We actually became brothers.”

Joey Iwanaga, who can be seen in Alice in Borderland and the upcoming live-action Blue Lock film, is a villain who is trying to move up in the world.

“The first thing [Director Kenji] told me was that we want to make this the best action movie in history,” Iwanaga recalled. “When I first got the call from him, I was like, ‘Really? Like me? Are you sure?’ Because I’m the young guy in this team and I just had to give it my all.”

About The Furious

Synopsis: After the daughter of Wang Wei (Xie Miao) is kidnapped by a criminal network and he receives no help from the corrupt police, Wei sets out on a rampage to find her himself. His only ally is Navin (Joe Taslim) – a relentless journalist whose wife has mysteriously disappeared. Fueled by a furious vengeance, the unlikely duo ruthlessly fights against the kidnappers in this explosive martial arts showdown.

The film is directed by Kenji Tanigaki and written by Mak Tin Shu, Lei Zhilong, Shum Kwan Sin and Frank Hui. It’s produced by Bill Kong, Shan Tam and Frank Hui.

The cast includes Xie Miao, Joe Taslim, Yang Enyou, Brian Le, Joey Iwanaga, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Manatsanun Phanlerdwongsakul, Guo Junqing, Winai Wiangyangkung, Yayan Ruhian and Jija Yanin.

The Furious releases in theaters on June 12, 2026.