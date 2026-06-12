The Transformers: The Movie Concert Headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2026

The Transformers: The Movie is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with The Apology Tour. Thanks to Fathom Entertainment, old and new fans will get to experience the animated movie on the big screen on September 17-21. A new edition of Stan Bush’s “The Touch” has been released. The slogan hurts with “40 years later… it still hits like a truck.”

For those attending San Diego Comic-Con, here’s your chance to experience the ultimate Transformers concert. Hasbro and Reigning Phoenix Music will host the music event, which will take place on Thursday, July 23, at House of Blues San Diego.

The concert will feature The Transformers: The Movie – The Soundtrack – The Reformatted Edition and will be performed live by Knights of Unicron. Stan Bush will be performing “The Touch.” Original composer Vince DiCola will also perform, along with Cold Slither and Britta Phillips (original singing voice of Jem from Jem and the Holograms). More guest announcements to come.

Tickets and VIP Packages are available for purchase at https://www.universe.com/events/the-transformers-the-movie-40th-anniversary-celebration-of-life-concert-tickets-VND0R2.

“I’m thrilled to be part of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE 40th Anniversary Celebration of Life Concert and to celebrate this incredible film with the fans who have kept its spirit alive for four decades,” said Stan Bush in a statement. “It means so much to me that the music, especially ‘The Touch,’ still connects with people in such a powerful way. This anniversary is a tribute to the lasting impact of the movie, the memories it created, and the amazing TRANSFORMERS community that has embraced these songs for 40 years.”

Additionally, Hasbro will have Transformers exclusives at the convention, including the Transformers Optimus Prime & Autobot Jazz Cereal Box Set and Transformers Jem and the Holograms Autobot Blaster & KP GLIT, KP Sundor, and KP Rosanna.

The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Concert

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Time: Doors at 7 PM | Show at 8 PM

Venue: House of Blues, 1055 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

General admission – $50.00 plus service charges

VIP packages – $100.00 plus service charges

Merch: Exclusive show merch will be available day of