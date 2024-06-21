Rob McClure Shines in the Hilarious Mrs. Doubtfire Musical (Review)

Mrs. Doubtfire is a classic comedy-drama film starring Robin Williams as a recently divorced actor who dresses up as an elderly housekeeper to spend more time with his children. Based on the novel, Madame Doubtfire, the film was a box office hit, and Williams’ performance was a standout as he portrayed the dual characters of Daniel Hillard and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Naturally, the plot lends itself to a stage play, and the Mrs. Doubtfire musical was born thanks to theatrical producer Kevin McCollum. The show premiered in 2019 in Seattle and had a short Broadway showing in 2021-2022. The North American Tour is currently traveling across the nation, and I checked out the show on opening night at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. The Mrs. Doubtfire musical is hilarious and complements the original film very well. Rob McClure is a scene stealer and truly a talented performer with his impressions, animated movements, and being on point when switching between Daniel Hillard and Mrs Doubtfire.

Rob McClure as Euphegenia Doubtfire in Mrs. Doubtfire. Photo credit: Joan Marcus.

Like the film, the musical follows Daniel as a recently divorced actor who becomes Mrs. Doubtfire to spend more time with his children. And just like the film, Daniel references pop culture and makes many impressions with a more modern take. So instead of impressions of Jack Nicholson and Sean Connery’s James Bond in the film, the musical would reference social media, memes, The Lord of the Rings, and many more. If you have ever watched the Aladdin musical at Disney’s California Adventure or even the Broadway version, it’s like seeing Genie poking fun at pop culture.

Mrs Doubtfire. (L to R) Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard), Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire), and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard). Photo credit: Joan Marcus.

Overall, the music does its job, but don’t expect to come out of the theater humming a particular song. The songs are fun and there are some solid performances from the cast including Giselle Guiterrez as Lydia Hillard. “The Shape of Things to Come” is a catchy song, and “Welcome to La Rosa” takes a jab at the lie that Daniel is living as Mrs. Doubtfire. The one number that had the audience really excited was Rob McClure’s beatboxing as he messes around at his workplace.

Mrs. Doubtfire is a crowd-pleasing musical and would be great for those who are entering the stage musical space for the first time. Rob McClure is a standout and truly gifted performer who knows how to captivate the audience. The show is currently showing at The Pantages Theatre until June 30, 2024.