South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut is the show’s first movie, expanding on its popular TV series while keeping its brash humor. Directed by Trey Parker, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Matt Stone and Pam Brady, the film pushes the boundaries of satire and social commentary. However, while it hits some high notes, it ultimately struggles to maintain momentum throughout its 81-minute runtime.

The film’s greatest strength and weakness is Parker and Stone’s irreverent humor. On the one hand, their willingness to tackle controversial subjects head-on is commendable. The musical numbers, especially “Blame Canada” and “Uncle F***a,” are catchy and sharply satirical. Furthermore, the show’s trademark animation effectively complements the crude humor and absurd situations.

However, not all jokes land as intended. While some gags are hilariously on point, others feel forced and excessively vulgar. The film’s relentless pace sometimes leaves little room for character development, making it hard to connect with the gang on a deeper level. Additionally, while true to the show’s spirit, the sheer volume of offensive content can overwhelm viewers not accustomed to South Park‘s humor.

Moreover, the film’s resolution feels somewhat rushed and anticlimactic. After escalating to its chaotic climax, the final act struggles to connect the numerous plot lines effectively. This uneven storytelling may leave some audience members feeling underwhelmed.

Overall, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut is a film that has sparked various reactions. It delivers sharp satire and memorable musical numbers, but its overreliance on shock value and uneven pacing hinder its overall impact. Fans of the series will likely appreciate the film’s audacity, while others might find it a bit too much to handle. The film’s mixed reception among fans and new viewers is a testament to its divisive nature, and despite its flaws, it deserves recognition for its fearless approach to comedy.

Movie Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation and a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut stands out with its stunning Dolby Vision presentation. A direct comparison with the older master on the Sing-A-Long Blu-ray reveals significant improvements for the 4K presentation. The whites are sharp and clear, and the black levels are excellent, maintaining depth without sacrificing detail. Even in the absence of many dark scenes, the ones that appear are free from greying blacks or inconsistencies, further enhancing the viewing experience.

Also, the film’s colorful, clean look is impressive, with details ever-present. Despite the intentionally flat animation style, the visuals are remarkable, maintaining a sharp focus. Although early South Park isn’t known for abundant details, the fine lines remain crisp, showing no signs of edge enhancement. The film grain appears intact, enhancing the filmic quality and arguably making it more visually appealing than recent season and special event transfers.

Video Review: 4/5 atoms

Audio

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a 5.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation. The 4K disc reuses previous releases’ decent Dolby TrueHD 5.1 track. While not bad, this mix feels outdated, mainly offering stereo separation and limited surround usage. However, the dialogue is clear, allowing full enjoyment of the songs. The soundstage is wide but primarily front-focused, with the surround channels used for occasional atmospherics, directional cues, and musical ambiance. Clarity and fidelity are good, and the music sounds excellent throughout.

Audio Review: 4/5 atoms

Special Features

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut has no bonus features on the Ultra HD disc. However, the following bonus features can be found on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Audio Commentary with Matt Stone and Trey Parker

“What Would Brian Boitano Do?” Music Video

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer #1

Theatrical Trailer #2

Features Assessment

Paramount has decided to include only the Sing-A-Long version on this 25th-anniversary release. While some people may enjoy this feature, others might find it unnecessary. Unfortunately, the Sing-A-Long feature is not optional and is built into the Blu-ray disc, so you can’t turn it off. Sadly, this disc is the only way to access the rest of the legacy features, such as the archival audio commentary and the “Brian Boitano” music video.

Special Features Review: 2/5 atoms

Overall, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut offers sharp satire and memorable musical numbers. However, it suffers from inconsistent pacing and excessive vulgarity. The Dolby Vision HDR presentation significantly enhances the visual experience, but the reused Dolby TrueHD 5.1 track feels outdated. Some viewers may not appreciate the mandatory Sing-A-Long feature included by Paramount. Nevertheless, the disc also includes archival audio commentary and a nostalgic music video.

Overall Review: /5 atoms

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on June 25th.

This Blu-ray was provided by Paramount Home Media Distribution for review purposes.