Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 3-Disc Blu-ray Set Debuting in July in North America

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is getting a 3-disc Bu-ray set, and it’ll be available in select e-commerce stores from Anime Limited and distributed by Shout! Studios. The cyberpunk anime series from Production I.G (Attack on Titan, Haikyu!) and Sola Digital Arts is getting the North American Blu-ray debut on July 29, 2024.

You can now pre-order on ShoutFactory.com.

Based on the 1980s manga Ghost in the Shell by Masamune Shirow, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 continues the SAC series with full CG animation and is set in a future with super-advanced technology.

Director Kenji Kamiyama and studio Production I.G are back together again to tell the story of Major Motoko Kusanagi and her Section 9 crew as they are tasked with a new investigation in a cybernetic world of conspiracy and political intrigue.

The 3-disc Blu-ray set will contain 12 episodes of the first season and collectibles including a 100-page artbook, 4 art cards, a 11.7” x 16.5” poster and bonus features.

Here’s the list of bonus content for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: