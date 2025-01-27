Queer Eye’s Tan France Joins Hulu Comedy Series Deli Boys

Deli Boys is an upcoming series from Onyx Collective, premiering on Hulu on March 6, 2025. It stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller and Brian George. Today, it was announced that Queer Eye’s Tan France will be starring in a guest role, marking the renowned fashion designer’s first foray into scripted comedy.

France is known for being part of the Fab 5 in Queer Eye, a reality series that follows the team as they transform the lives of others through style, home organization, nutrition, and more. In Deli Boys, he portrays Zubair, a British Pakistani South London gang leader. He’s described as “smart, intimidating and dressed to kill,” which is very fitting for the fashion guru.

About Deli Boys

Synopsis: When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.

The cast includes Asif Ali as Mir, Saagar Shaikh as Raj, Poorna Jagannathan as Lucky, Alfie Fuller as Prairie and Brian George as Ahmad.

The half-hour, 10-episode series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Showrunner Michelle Nader is an executive producer along with Saeed, Konner and Silver. Nisha Ganatra is an executive producer and director of the pilot episode, with Vali Chandrasekaran as a non-writing executive producer on the pilot.

The series is by Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television.