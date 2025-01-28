Ryan Coogler on Michael B. Jordan and Their Vampire Flick Sinners: ‘We Could Challenge Each Other’

What’s better than one Michael B. Jordan? What about two? The actor will be joining director Ryan Coogler once again in Sinners, a vampire film set in the 1930s. The cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, and more.

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the second official trailer, which gives audiences a taste of blood and mayhem along with the period setting and the characters.

Coogler and Jordan have been working together since Fruitvale Station, a film that marked Coogler’s feature directorial debut and Jordan’s first time as a leading man in a movie. The two have grown together over time and have been kindred spirits to each other.

“[Jordan’s] somebody who’s an incredibly, incredibly gifted man,” Coogler said during the trailer preview event. “In some ways it’s kind of God giving him his charisma, his ability to kind of channel empathy without even trying. But the other facets that are the things under his control: his work ethic, his dedication to the craft, and the other thing are this constant desire to want to push himself to increase his capacity to continue to stretch.

“Having both those things rolled up into one, I mean, it being somebody who’s around the same age, we became work friends, and eventually have become like family. And it’s an incredible gift to have somebody like that who you can call up and say, ‘Hey, I got, I got a new one for you. What do you think?” And I know that he is always trying to look for new challenges constantly. He doesn’t want to rest on his on his laurels. And I thought that this role would be something where we could challenge each other.”

About Sinners

Synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed), Jordan is joined by Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari, 28 Years Later), Wunmi Mosaku (Deadpool and Wolverine), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers), and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods, Romeo Must Die).

Sinners will be released in theaters nationwide on April 18, 2025, and internationally beginning on 16 April 2025.