Beyblade X Expands with New CX Tops & Stadiums & 2025 World Championship Details

Big announcements were made on Beyblade Day (March 21) for fans of the battling spinning top toy line. The Beyblade X line is getting new starter pack sets, and there’s the now-available Beyblade X BX-10 Extreme Stadium. ADK Emotions and Hasbro revealed that the 2025 Beyblade X World Championship will start in April worldwide, with the final championship tournament coming to Tokyo in October.

The Beyblade X line is growing with the first-ever CX-line Tops from the Beyblade X Courage Dran S 6-60V CX Starter Pack Set, Reaper Incendio T 4-70K CX Starter Pack Set, Arc Wizard R 4-55LO CX Starter Pack Set, and Dark Perseus B 6-80W CX Starter Pack Set. Pre-orders for the Beyblade X CX Tops are available on Amazon.

For those who want to carry their game anywhere, there’s the Beblade X Clash and Carry Beystadium Battle Arena from Hasbro, which is now available on Amazon and many retailers this spring. The portable stadium features the X-Celerator Rail and Beyblade X Gear System.

Then there’s the Beyblade X BX-10 Tournament Stadium, which is exclusive to Amazon. From Takara Tomy, the Beyblade X BX-10 Extreme Stadium features the X-Celerator Gear System that creates super-accelerate Beyblade Tops into an Xtreme Dash.

The Beyblade X Drop Attack Battle Set will be available in Fall 2025 at many retailers. It has an elevated X-Celerator Rail that makes the Beyblade Tops drop down on their opponent’s Tops for more impact.

Beyblade X World Championship

The Beyblade World Championship will have winners of regional tournaments across the world participating to become the number one Blader. There are two categories: the Regular Class (for ages 8 to 12, with other regions having different rules) and the Open Class (ages 13 and up, except in Japan and some parts of Asia). Participating regions include the United States, Canada, France, Taiwan, Brazil, and more.

The final two-day battle will be held at the Tokyo Tower on Saturday, October 11th to 12th in 2025.