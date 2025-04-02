Karate Kid Legends Trailer Sees Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio Team Up

Karate Kid: Legends unites Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan for the first time, with Macchio reprising his role as Daniel LaRusso and Chan returning as Mr. Han from the 2010 reboot. Set three years after the events of Cobra Kai, the film follows a new student, Li Fong (Ben Wang), as he trains under both mentors.

The trailer teases a new threat, a fresh-faced young student learning two distinct styles. Not to mention, there are plenty of heartfelt callbacks like the classic training montage.

Karate Kid Legends follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother after a family tragedy. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. However, when a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough. Li’s kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help. As a result, Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.

Joining Chan, Macchio, and Wang is Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.

Karate Kid Legends hits theaters on May 30th.