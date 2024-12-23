First Look at WandaVision’s Asif Ali and Ms. Marvel’s Saagar Shaikh in Hulu Comedy Series, Deli Boys

Marvel fans may recognize Asif Ali, a comedian known for his role as Abilash Tandon, the Westview neighbor and Vision’s co-worker “Norm,” in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. They may also know of Saagar Shaikh, known for his role in Ms. Marvel as Aamir Khan, Kamala Khan’s older brother. Together, the two will star in a new Hulu comedy series, Deli Boys, which follows the two deli boys who discover their Baba’s secret and their attempt to become leaders in the criminal underworld.

First-look photos were released, showcasing both Ali and Shaikh. Below is an image of the two looking surprised, and we can guess that a crime scene is happening with the FBI involved in the background.

Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh in Hulu’s Deli Boys. Photo Credit: Disney / James Washington

Ali and Shaikh look perplexed yet again as they stand in the middle of the street in their deli apron. The posing and city backdrop are giving off the Michael Bay/Bad Boys style.

Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh in Hulu’s Deli Boys. Photo Credit – Disney / Elizabeth Sisson

Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan and Brian George in Hulu’s Deli Boys. Photo Credit: Disney / James Washington

About Deli Boys

The original scripted comedy will premiere Thursday, March 6, on Hulu.

Synopsis: When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.

The series stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller and Brian George.

The half-hour, 10-episode series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader, who also serves as showrunner, is an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver. Nisha Ganatra is executive producer and director on the pilot, with Vali Chandrasekaran also serving as executive producer on the pilot.

Featured image: Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh in Hulu’s Deli Boys. Photo Credit – Disney / Elizabeth Sisson.