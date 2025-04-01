John Wick 5 is Happening — And the Franchise is Just Getting Started

Keanu Reeves is officially returning for John Wick 5, Lionsgate announced at CinemaCon. But that’s just the beginning — the Wick universe is expanding in a big way.

Ana de Armas, star of the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, stopped by CinemaCon to premiere an extended action sequence. In the clip, her character, Eve Macarro, has a shootout and fights hand-to-hand with a would-be assassin. She kills the guy and then walks off, but then she gets attacked by the bar’s waitress. After more hand-to-hand combat and a hilarious fight with plates, she locks her in a freezer and walks out.

While de Armas had some action experience in No Time to Die, she says Ballerina took things to a new level. “For Bond, I only had three weeks of training. Ballerina was a whole other level,” she said. “This is by far the most physical and challenging thing I’ve ever done.”

Reeves will also be reprising his role in Ballerina — and he’s reuniting with director Chad Stahelski for John Wick 5. No plot details yet, but the film is officially in the works.

Lionsgate also revealed a new spinoff focused on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine, from John Wick: Chapter 4. Yen will star, direct, and executive produce the untitled film, which begins filming in Hong Kong later this year. Lionsgate teased that the film would be in the vein of classic Hong Kong action flicks.

Finally, an animated prequel is coming, with Reeves voicing the character. The film will explore how Wick completed the infamous “Impossible Task” to leave the criminal underworld and be with his true love, Helen. Animation veteran Shannon Tindle (Ultraman: Rising) is directing the prequel, which has a screenplay by Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water, Game of Thrones).

The first John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, hits theaters on June 6th.