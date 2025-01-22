New Trailer Showcases Director Bong Joon-Ho and Robert Pattinson Teaming Up for Sci-Fi Film Mickey 17

Bong Joon-Ho is a hot commodity after directing films such as Parasite, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. His next film is Mickey 17, a sci-fi film starring Robert Pattinson as an expendable employee whose company can regenerate a new body for him with the same memories intact. The South Korean director is no stranger to working with Western actors; for example, Joon-Ho has worked with Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton in Snowpiercer.

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the second official trailer for Mickey 17. It gives viewers a taste of the many deadly missions Mickey has to go through for the company. Additionally, Mark Ruffalo can be seen in an antagonist role.

About Mickey 17

Synopsis: From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, “Mickey 17” stars Robert Pattinson (“The Batman,” “Tenet”), Naomi Ackie (“Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”), Steven Yeun (“Nope”), with Toni Collette (“Hereditary”), and Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”).

Mickey 17 releases in U.S. theaters on March 7, 2025.