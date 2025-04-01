Singer Minmi Reflects on Samurai Champloo’s ‘Shiki no Uta’ and Talks Upcoming SoCal Show

Samurai Champloo is an anime series by director Shinichiro Watanabe, the man behind Cowboy Bebop. It is based on Edo period Japan and features Fuu, Mugen, and Jin as they work together to find a samurai. One of the highlights of the series is the ending theme, “Shiki no Uta,” which was performed by Minmi in collaboration with Nujabes.

Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with Minmi about the inception and creative process of the song, “Shiki no Uta,” her music career, and her upcoming performance at the OC Japan Fair.

Minmi will be making appearances for three days at OC Japan Fair’s Freedom LA, a celebration of Japanese music. The schedule can be found below:

For more information, please visit www.Freedom-LA.com.