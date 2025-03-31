Director David F. Sandberg on Expanding the World of Until Dawn

Until Dawn is a survival horror video game that helped Supermassive Game become one of the premiere horror game developers with follow-ups including The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology. Until Dawn has amassed a big following and is becoming a live-action horror film from Sony Pictures.

Until Dawn is directed by David F. Sandberg, whose credits include Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation. Gary Dauberman, who has worked on Annabelle and It, is attached as the co-writer.

“I mean that was what drew me to it, that it is an expansion of Until Dawn,” Sandberg tells Nerd Reactor. “It’s not just doing what we’ve all already played and already know. The game is like a 10-hour movie. So to kind of dense it down into two hours and lose interaction and everything, I don’t think that would have been as interesting. Rather than the same Until Dawn, it’s an expansion of it.

“And what I think Gary and Blair, the writers, did so brilliantly is that you know when you play the game, you can play it over and over again and make different choices, get different outcomes and see different deaths and different skills, and they managed to find a way to do that in movie form. So I think it stays very true to the game in that sense. And then of course, while it is a movie that everyone can see, even those who haven’t played the game, we do have a thing in there for the fans that ties it all together.”

About Until Dawn

Synopsis: One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the night again and again – only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg with a screen story by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman. The screenplay is by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler and is based on the PlayStation Studios video game.

The film stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare.

Until Dawn releases in theaters on April 25, 2025.