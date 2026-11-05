Owen Wilson, Rhea Seehorn, and Stick Season 2 Cast on Charm, Regret, and Second Chances

Stick Season 2 premieres today on Apple TV, and Owen Wilson returns as Pryce Cahill, aka “the Stick,” a former professional golfer returning to the game after a long hiatus. The new season has him wondering what it would be like to go pro again after helping Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager), a young, very talented golfer.

Owen Wilson is known for playing smooth talkers, which includes his characters in Stick, Shanghai Noon, and Wedding Crashers. The actor talks about why these characters are fun to play.

“There’s sort of a fine line between charm and delusion,” Wilson explains to Nerd Reactor. “I do think that the best con men, they say, are incredibly susceptible to other con men. Because it’s really about selling hope, and just like a good actor, who’s going to be able to convince you? Someone who you get the feeling doesn’t really believe it, or someone who really does believe what they’re saying to you. That’s probably why it’s fun to play those kinds of characters.”

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus, Better Call Saul) is known for playing characters who take no crap from anyone. In the second season of Stick, she definitely isn’t taking any crap from Pryce. The actress talks about how these characters usually have a vulnerable side but hide it with a tough exterior.

“That’s also a bit of an armor,” Seehorn says. “The person is hiding a vulnerability by acting so strong. Amanda is smart enough, and you see that they have a complicated dating history and knew each other as teenagers, and in my mind she would have to be somebody that was as quick-witted and could call him on his crap. Like those are usually the people we do get drawn to.”

In the second episode of the second season, John Higgins’ character gives Santi a pep talk about not being “summer mayonnaise.” This puts a thought in Santi’s head to go big or go home, resulting in him wanting to go pro. Dager explains what “summer mayonnaise” means to him.

“Mayonnaise to me is living with regret,” Dager says. “You don’t want to live with regret. And especially when you’re young. I mean, it’s the time you have to really fall on your face and make a fool of yourself. And with kids and a wife or a partner, it’s a little bit more difficult to fail because the repercussions won’t only fall on you, but on your family. So I think he knows exactly what he’s saying when he tells Santi that because it lights a fire under Santi’s,, and it makes him want to really pursue his greatest ambitions and his big dreams.”

Golf is the backdrop of the story of people getting their lives back on track, as audiences see with Pryce helping Santi, and Santi finally doing something with his skills. In the second season, Pryce is looking to enter the world of professional golf once again. Showrunner Jason Keller explains why the story is told through the world of golf.

“This is a story about these characters and people trying to stumble their way through life and connect with one another and be understood,” Keller says. “It’s a world in which certainly Pryce and Santi are forced to look at themselves in a very singular way. Golf doesn’t let you hide from the things that are bothering you or the things that are haunting you, or the things that you’re having difficulty with. So in that way, it’s just a perfect barometer for where you are psychologically, and that’s good for storytelling. It’s good for characters.”

Stick returns for its second season on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until December 30, 2026.

About Stick Season 2

Synopsis: Stick is a heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before. In season one, Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Dager).

In season two, Santi takes the next step in his pursuit of professional golf, only to discover how quickly the game changes when talent becomes expectation. As Santi chases his dream, Pryce Cahill finds himself wondering what might still be possible for him. Urged on by his former rival Clark Ross (Olyphant), Pryce does something nobody expects: he bets on himself, launching an improbable comeback in hopes of becoming the oldest golfer ever to win a major. But the road back proves far harder than he imagined. And the closer Pryce gets to the golfer he once was, the more he is forced to confront why he never fulfilled the promise everyone once saw in him. With brilliant new coach Amanda (Seehorn) and trusted caddie Mitts (Maron) in his corner, Pryce sets out to prove — to the golf world and, more importantly, to himself — that maybe he really was as good as everyone always said he was.

The series also stars Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant. Joining the cast are John Higgins, Billy Zane, Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander and Missi Pyle.