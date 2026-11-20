Following episode 106 of Eternally Yours, titled Eternal Sunshine of Phyllis’s Mind, I spoke to Rose Abdoo and Parker Young for an exclusive interview.

The show follows a coven of centuries-old vampires navigating life in a shared home in modern-day Seattle. Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) have been married for 500 years, and live with their adopted vampire daughter Emma (Helen J. Shen), Emma’s new boyfriend Max (Jaren Lewison), fellow vampire Jesse (Young), who is 200 years old, and his human wife Phyllis (Abdoo), who has no idea that any of them are vampires.

Going to great lengths to keep their secret from his wife, Jesse has mastered the ability to wave his hand and wipe Phyllis’s short-term memory every time she sees anything suspicious. In episode 106, after talking with their half-human, half-vampire sons, Jesse finally tells Phyllis the truth, changing the dynamic of the family and the coven forever.

“Getting to play a vampire is just a bucket list thing as an actor,” said Young. “I love the fact that we get to do time traveling and flashbacks to different time periods. And this dynamic of a couple was so exciting for me; it’s something that we’ve never seen…When you watch them, the age gap goes away, and it’s just two souls that love each other. In the past, it’s often an old vampire with some young teenage girl. I think this is a very refreshing take on a vampire-human dynamic.”

Demonstrating Phyllis’s blank stare for me on camera, Abdoo said, “I love the mind-wiping, and she’s just mesmerized when she comes out of it. There’s something very freeing about that. Like she’s just moment to moment…I think what surprised me the most about the show is, yes, it’s this fantastical world with vampires, but we have so many touching, sensitive moments as well as the comedy. And that’s what I think makes the show so unique: there are so many family and couple moments that are balanced with this crazy comedy. I always loved The Munsters growing up, and I feel like a senior citizen Marilyn on The Munsters. She’s surrounded by all these people that have all these powers, and she has no idea. I just love it.”

With characters that have been around for hundreds of years, there’s so much backstory to explore. “I think Jesse has served in every war since he died,” said Young. “I think it started out as a way to feed easily because there’s dead bodies everywhere, and then I think he parlayed his combat experience into being a vampire hunter hunter. Because someone has to combat the vampire hunters.”

So what will Jesse and Phyllis’s new relationship look like now that she knows the truth? “I love that you’re going to get to see how Phyllis feels about the positives and negatives of vampires,” said Abdoo. “She has questions like ‘do you need the blood for vitality or do you just like it?’And she has so much to learn about her own children now. The Christmas episode is so much fun too; you’ll get to see who goes crazy with decorating.”

Eternally Yours airs Thursdays at 8:30 PM ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+.