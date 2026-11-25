Prime Video has released all the episodes of Blade Runner 2099, the sci-fi miniseries starring Michelle Yeoh as a Replicant Blade Runner and Hunter Schafer as a human pretending to be a Replicant. The show takes place 50 years after Blade Runner 2049 and changes the dynamic between humans and Replicants where the Replicants are at the top.

Helping Yeoh’s Olwen is Matthew Needham as Yahya, a Replicant.

“I just focus more on the really human qualities,” Needham tells Nerd Reactor. “The insecurity and the resentment and the need to do better and to do good in his own way. So I really weirdly, to do inhuman, I focused more on the human.”

So why did the creative team choose the year 2099? Executive Producer Andrew Kosove explains why it was the right timeframe for the series.

“There was a lot of discussion as to what year we should set the show in, because obviously there are a lot of things that occur between 2049 and 2099,” Kosove says. “And our question was, should that take 50 years? Could that happen in 30 years? The replicants are rehabilitating the environment on Earth. How long would it take to begin to see the the fruits of that labor?

“So we landed on 50 years, which is something that we thought was the right timeframe. It allows us all these new storylines to explore in that 50-year period. What was the revolution like? What happened and how did these things occur? What triggered it? Our goal is to always expand the story canon and open up new ideas for exploration.”

Check out our interview with the cast and crew below.