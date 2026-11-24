Walt Disney Animation Studios has explored family relationships in movies like Frozen and Encanto, but Disney’s Hexed makes that theme its clear center. The film includes many classic Disney elements, yet the story stands out from the studio’s earlier work. Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, Hexed is a fun magical adventure, and its strongest point is the relationship between its two main characters.

The movie is about Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), a unique teenager who finds out she has magical powers. These new abilities lead her and her overprotective mom, Alice (Rashida Jones), to a world of witches called Hexe. As they explore this strange place, they start to learn hidden things about their family.

One of the best things about Hexed is how it shows the mother-daughter relationship. It works not just because it’s touching, but because both characters look out for each other. Alice is protective of Billie, but Billie also takes care of her mom. Even though Billie seems like the main character, the movie is just as much about Alice. That focus makes it a true mother-daughter story.

Hailee Steinfeld does a great job as the lively Billie, but Rashida Jones really is especially memorable as Alice. Surprisingly, most of the movie’s humor comes from Alice instead of Beef Roger (Walton Goggins), who is the usual funny animal sidekick you’d expect in a Disney film. Seeing an overprotective mom try to handle the odd world of Hexe leads to some funny moments. Jones is also very good in the film’s more emotional scenes with Steinfeld.

Despite some familiar Disney elements, Hexed finds its own identity through its clear, entertaining, and heartfelt mother-daughter dynamic.

The supporting characters also have plenty of screen time, and the voice actors do a great job making them feel real. Jodie Foster is especially menacing as Queen Celeste. Still, the movie doesn’t develop Celeste as a villain as well as it could. Unlike Moana, there isn’t enough buildup to make her story as strong as it could be.

The animation looks amazing, especially when showing the magical world of Hexe. But the character designs aren’t as creative. Many of the people in Hexe look like they could be from Frozen or Encanto. Since the movie is set in a world of witches, it would have been better to see more unique character designs.

The movie’s pacing slows down in some parts, but the filmmakers avoid filling the story with too much explanation about Hexe. Even though there are familiar parts, the story is not as predictable as you might think.

Overall, Hexed is a strong addition to Disney’s animated movies because of Billie and Alice’s bond. It’s better than some of the studio’s recent adventures, like Raya and the Last Dragon and Moana 2, though Zootopia 2 is still the best. Disney fans will have fun finding Easter eggs, and families should enjoy it.

Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

Hexed hits theaters on November 25th.