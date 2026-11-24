Avengers: Doomsday is less than a month away from its theatrical release, and fans are excited to see what Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., can do. Dunkin’ Donuts has collaborated with Marvel Studios on Avengers: Doomsday merchandise and drinks, including gloves, mugs, donuts, coffee drinks, tumblers, and more.

In addition to the collaboration, Avengers: Doomsday has taken over the Dunkin’ Donuts location in Hollywood. At the Hollywood location, the theme blends Fantastic Four and Doomsday, with a life-size H.E.R.B.I.E. carrying a tray. Silhouettes of the Fantastic Four are featured on the wall, and the front entrance has Doctor Doom taking over the Fantastic Four logo. There’s even a sitting area that captures the Fantastic Four lounge with a backdrop of their New York City.

Check out the video of the location below:

The takeover will be available for a limited time.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on December 18, 2026.