Karōshi Trailer Features Teo Yoo in Chad Stahelski-Produced Action Thriller

Action movie fans, put Karōshi on your radar since it’s being produced by Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) and written and directed by Takashi Doscher, who is also the writer for the upcoming video game adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima.

The film stars Teo Yoo (Past Lives) as a mysterious outsider navigating a near-future Manhattan where corporate loyalty and cultural tradition collide. An employee’s death leads the protagonist to reveal the brutal nature of the company’s secrets.

Today, the trailer for Karōshi has arrived, teasing the setting and the characters. You can check out the trailer below.

Karōshi slashes into theaters on February 5, 2027.

About Karōshi

Synopsis: Produced by Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) and written and directed by Takashi Doscher, KARŌSHI is an action-thriller set in a near-future Manhattan, where corporate loyalty and cultural tradition have reshaped everyday life. When a mysterious outsider infiltrates a powerful company after a worker’s death, he exposes the violent system hidden beneath its polished surface.

The film stars Teo Yoo (Past Lives), Isabel May (Scream 7), Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”), Bill Camp (“Presumed Innocent”), Show Kasamatsu (“Tokyo Vice”), with Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”), and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked).

The film’s runtime is 88 minutes.