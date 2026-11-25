Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hexed follows Billie, a teenage girl who finds out she’s a powerful witch (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld). She’s pulled into a magical world her mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), desperately tried to avoid. As a result, the enchanted world of Hexe will never be the same. Set in a modern world with fantasy elements, the animated film doesn’t shy away from modern experiences.

The core of the story is the mother and daughter relationship and what happens when Billie discovers the truth about her powers and her mother’s secrets. Co-writer Dana Ledoux Miller wanted to capture what it’s like to be a mother trying to protect her child.

Alice and Billie, the Mother and Daughter Relationship

“They do really care about each other,” Miller tells Nerd Reactor. “I think that’s what’s so important. And even though they don’t get along, there’s always love at the center. But you know, Alice has lived a life that wasn’t exactly easy, and Billie doesn’t know that about her. Like there are things that we keep from our kids as parents because we think that we’re protecting them from maybe who we are or what we believe the dangers of the world to be. And that’s really grounded in the reality of what it is to be a parent today. But the effect that has sometimes on our kids is that they don’t understand the choices we’re making, and they see it as like a rejection of themselves.”

One of the worst fears for parents is a rebellious teenager, and that is showcased in the film when Billie decides to go on her own path despite what her mother has told her.

“And so that’s really what Billie is feeling,” Miller continued. “She doesn’t understand why her mom’s making the choices that she’s making. And so she just feels like she has to rebel against that. But like all of our parents – ALL OF OUR PARENTS – have made choices that we don’t understand. But it wasn’t until I grew up, became a parent myself, that I started to have empathy for those choices.”

Hexed does not shy away from feminine products, including tampons and breast pumps, which director Fawn Veerasunthorn wanted to capture.

“This is all real life stuff,” Veerasunthorn says. “We reached into our own experience, and we’re not shying away from it. We didn’t find a reason to shy away from these things.”

About Hexed

Synopsis: In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new magical coming-of-age saga, “Disney’s Hexed,” an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities that, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino, “Disney’s Hexed” opens exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.

The voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, and Jodie Foster.