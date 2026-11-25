The final episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 are a huge one with Sauron finally forging the One Ring, a powerful ring that will change the course of the future in the events of The Lord of the Rings. Prime Video celebrated the final episodes with a special screening of episode 7 along with a concert and a Q&A with the team behind the show.

In addition to the special fan screening, the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles was also the place for a one-day fan activation that makes you feel like Sauron inside Mount Doom. Authentic props from the show were on display including the three elven rings, the three dwarven rings, and the 9 rings for mortal men.

Fans also had the chance to recreate their forging of the One Ring moment as well as check out Sauron’s tools including the gauntlet, anvil, Morgoth’s crown and Feanor’s hammer.

Check out the video below and join us as we enter Mount Doom inside the Orpheum Theater.

Episode 7 and 8 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 is now available on Prime Video.

Today, Prime Video announced that Season 4 is currently in pre-production and will begin filming in Spring 2027 at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

About The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary Cantrell, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

Synopsis: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.