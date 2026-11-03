David Alan Grier Reflects on Nearly 50 Years in Acting and Reuniting With Damon Wayans for St. Denis Medical

David Alan Grier is back as Dr. Ron in the third season of NBC’s medical mockumentary, St. Denis Medical, and this time he has a new rival, Damon Wayans as Dr. Highland. The two actors are known for their In Living Color sketches, especially with the Men on Film series, where they are like two peas in a pod talking about movies. In St. Denis Medical, Dr. Highland has taken over Dr. Ron’s position as the latter is recovering from heart surgery.

Grier has been performing for decades, and he has come to a point of being at ease with any material given to him.

“I’ve been doing it almost 50 years, you know, almost 50 years,” Grier tells Nerd Reactor about his acting career. “So what I mean is it’s allowed me to streamline my acting and creative process because a lot of things I worried about or stressed about as a young actor, I’m at peace with now. I can’t remember the last time I saw a scene or a scenario in a script where I went, ‘Oh, I don’t know how I’m going to get to this emotionally, or I have nothing to pull on. Yeah, I haven’t been through everything, but I’ve lived a long and wonderful life, and my instrument is good. It’s a well-dwelled machine, man.”

Grier enjoys being a rival on the screen of St. Denis Medical, and when Wayans and Grier are off the screen, the two are having a laugh.

“It’s more fun to be at each other,” Grier says. “That’s always more fun to play a villain, you know, to have an enemy. Then we can kiki at dinner later, you know, past the Poupon. It was really fun reconnecting with Damon, and I wish we could have chopped it up more through our characters and more evil doings. But it was fun. It was fun on and off. And I’m glad and I was humbled and happy that as soon as the offer went out, before I could even text Damon, he texted me and said, ‘Of course I’ll do it. I can’t wait to see you. We should hang out.’ And that was always really fun.”

St. Denis Medical Season 3 premieres today, November 2, 2026, at 8/7 c on NBC.

About St. Denis Medical

Synopsis: St Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. In season three, romantic entanglements and personal struggles complicate relationships in the Emergency Department, pushing some St. Denis employees to the brink.

Showrunner / Executive Producer: Eric Ledgin

Executive Producers: Justin Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Bridget Kyle, Vicky Luu

Series Regulars: Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi

Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, More Bees, Inc. and Spitzer Holding Company