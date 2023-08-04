Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Escape Room Coming to Los Angeles and Las Vegas in August

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building is premiering its third season on August 8, 2023, with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez returning as Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, respectively. To get fans excited for the new season, the streaming service has partnered with The Escape Game for a limited-time Only Murders in the Building escape room in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The Escape Game will bring Only Murders in the Building to life where fans will get to experience favorite moments from the series, interact with familiar props, find Easter eggs for season three, and solve mysteries. There will be surprises including a hidden bookcase door, secret passageways, and more.

The escape room’s setting is the 10th floor of the Arconia residence, located outside of Oliver’s apartment, and guests will need to search for missing props from Oliver’s new show. To make sure the show goes on, you must find the prop in order to save the day for the Broadway debut. Enter Olvier’s apartment and locate secrets inside Arconia as you find the culprit who stole the prop.

For Los Angeles fans, the escape room will be held at The Escape Game located inside Century City Mall from August 11-13. Las Vegas’ The Escape Game is located in The Forum Shops and runs from August 18-20. If you can’t make it in person, online versions will be available worldwide from August 14-18.

To reserve your spot for the Only Murders in the Building escape room, visit https://onlymurdersescapegame.com/.